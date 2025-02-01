DONE DEAL: Brighton land Derby defender Cashin

Brighton have snapped up Derby County defender Eiran Cashin.

Cashin joins Brighton for an undisclosed fee and has penned a contract with the Seagulls to 2030.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said, “We’re delighted to welcome Eiran to the club.

“He’s gained a lot of experience in the Championship, has a good profile and as a left-sided defender he will give us another strong defensive option.

“We’re looking forward to working with Eiran and watching him develop with us.”

The 23-year-old made 144 first team appearances for the Rams after coming through their youth academy.

Cashin is also a former Republic of Ireland U21 international.