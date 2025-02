Crystal Palace are ready to swoop for Liverpool attacker Lewis Koumas this summer.

The Wales international striker, 19, is currently on-loan in the Championship with Stoke City.

And his form has brought him to the attention of Palace, says The Sun.

Palace are ready to move for Koumas at the end of this season.

Koumas has six goals and three assists in 38 games for Stoke across all competitions this season.