Liverpool seek to loan Danns this winter with Stoke interested

Liverpool are ready to explore loan options for young forward Jayden Danns this month.

The Reds are hoping that they can get the 19-year-old a move where he plays regularly.

Danns came on for the Anfield side against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup, scoring a goal.

Championship side Stoke City are said to hold real interest in securing his signature.

Lewis Koumas is already on loan with the lower league side, with the Reds happy at how he is developing.

