Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate is in talks with Championship outfit Leeds United.

TalkSPORT says Kouyate is in advanced talks with Leeds over a deal to the end of the season.

Leeds have been hit by a series of injuries, including Ethan Ampadu who is out until December with a knee injury.

Kouyate is available after coming off contract at Forest over the summer.

Now 34, he was originally brought to England in 2014 by West Ham from Anderlecht.