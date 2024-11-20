Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Frank to give update on Wissa and Mbuemo ahead of Brentford return
Chelsea given huge boost as 5 key stars return for Leicester clash
Moyes reveals he flew to private France meeting to become Forest manager

Borussia Dortmund following Sunderland midfielder Bellingham

Paul Vegas
Borussia Dortmund following Sunderland midfielder Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund following Sunderland midfielder BellinghamTribalfootball
Borussia Dortmund are following Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

Sky Deutschland says  Dortmund are following the 19-year-old.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The English midfielder extended his contract with Sunderland this summer, with his deal now running to 2028.

Dortmund have good connections with the Bellingham family, having signed brother Jude before selling him to Real Madrid last year.

Several top-flight English clubs are also keeping an eye on Jobe this season.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
ChampionshipBellingham JobeDortmundSunderlandBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Prem clubs alerted as Bayern Munich seek to offload one of three wingers
Ipswich striker Broadhead drops out of Wales squad; January move likely
Forest chasing two Sunderland stars who could be snapped up in January