Borussia Dortmund following Sunderland midfielder Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund are following Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

Sky Deutschland says Dortmund are following the 19-year-old.

Advertisement Advertisement

The English midfielder extended his contract with Sunderland this summer, with his deal now running to 2028.

Dortmund have good connections with the Bellingham family, having signed brother Jude before selling him to Real Madrid last year.

Several top-flight English clubs are also keeping an eye on Jobe this season.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play