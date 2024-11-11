Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim reveals Man Utd formation and will talk to Van Nistelrooy: 'Great job'
Exclusive: Rosalino also leaves Sporting CP with Amorim for Man Utd
Man Utd and Amorim discuss ambitious move for Chelsea outcast Nkunku
Man Utd boss Amorim: You've been pronouncing my name wrong!

Forest chasing two Sunderland stars who could be snapped up in January

Ansser Sadiq
Forest chasing two Sunderland stars who could be snapped up in January
Forest chasing two Sunderland stars who could be snapped up in JanuaryAction Plus
Nottingham Forest are among the teams said to be pursuing two of Sunderland’s brightest youngsters.

The likes of Chris Rigg and Tommy Watson could soon be Premier League bound.

Advertisement
Advertisement

That is according to The Sun, who state that the City Ground club have been tracking the duo for some time.

Rigg has scored three goals in 13 games this season, mostly playing as a central midfielder.

Watson is not as high profile, as he only just broke into the Sunderland team, but is very highly rated.

The 17-year-old played 62 minutes against Preston earlier in November, the most game time he has received in a Championship game.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRigg ChristopherSunderlandNottinghamFootball TransfersChampionship
Related Articles
Barnes hails fellow goalscorer Isak after Newcastle win at Forest
Howe delighted with Newcastle fight-back at Forest
Forest boss Nuno: Newcastle better than us in key moments