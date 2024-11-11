Forest chasing two Sunderland stars who could be snapped up in January

Nottingham Forest are among the teams said to be pursuing two of Sunderland’s brightest youngsters.

The likes of Chris Rigg and Tommy Watson could soon be Premier League bound.

That is according to The Sun, who state that the City Ground club have been tracking the duo for some time.

Rigg has scored three goals in 13 games this season, mostly playing as a central midfielder.

Watson is not as high profile, as he only just broke into the Sunderland team, but is very highly rated.

The 17-year-old played 62 minutes against Preston earlier in November, the most game time he has received in a Championship game.