DONE DEAL: Chelsea defender Humphreys joins Burnley after successful loan spell

Burnley have signed Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys on a four-year deal in their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Humphreys spent last season on loan at Turf Moor, making 28 appearances for the Clarets, impressing manager Scott Parker who was keen to keep him in the side ready for next season. The 22-year-old will join Burnley on a permanent deal when the transfer window opens on July 1st and will leave the Blues having made just 2 senior appearances.

Advertisement Advertisement

The centre back's season was curtailed early after he suffered a serious quad injury in training before the 4-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday in February. However, Parker is clearly happy to keep him on now he has regained full fitness, especially as he can play along the defensive line, which will be useful next season.

The young defender was more than delighted with the move and spoke to the club website about how happy he is to be with a squad who are so closely bonded.

“I’m over the moon. From the minute I walked in last summer I have been welcomed with open arms and I'm glad to be here permanently now.

“It’s been such an amazing environment to be around, the Club itself, the team, the fans, it’s one of the best groups I have ever been a part of.

“The togetherness within this team is massive, I know it can be cliché, but it really is, and we’re excited for the next part of the journey in the Premier League.”