DONE DEAL: Brentford sign Birmingham City teenager Donovan on a five-year-deal

Brentford have signed Birmingham City teenager Romelle Donovan as one of their first transfers of the summer transfer window.

Donovan joined Brentford B on loan at the end of the winter transfer window after an unsuccessful spell with Burton Albion just before Christmas and has since scored 11 goals and bagged 10 assists in 15 games for the Bees. He will now be promoted to manager Thomas Frank’s first-team squad ahead of the new campaign, in which he could play a huge role.

The 18-year-old joined Birmingham’s academy at age seven and has played for England at under-18 and under-19 level since evolving into a promising attacking midfielder. Director of football Phil Giles praised the teenager as he spoke to the club website about what he expects from the youngster in a deal that will go down as pure profit on the Blues' balance sheets.

“When Romelle arrived on loan in January, we knew he was a talented player with potential, but it’s fair to say that in his time with us he’s exceeded our expectations.

“His performances for the B team have been outstanding and he has shown himself to have a desire to work hard in training. He has earned his place in our first-team squad for next season.

“He will need to continue to work hard, on and off the pitch, to continue his progression with us towards first-team matches.”