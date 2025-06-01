Tribal Football
Kroos, Gerrard hail PSG coach Enrique as genuine legend
LaLiga
Real Madrid great Toni Kroos heaped praise on PSG coach Luis Enrique after last night's Champions League triumph.

PSG thumped Inter 5-0 in Munich on Saturday.

Kroos said of former Barcelona striker and coach Enrique: "It's nice to see that it's still about being a team. And what a great coach. Congratulations to Paris Saint-Germain."

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard also said: "Does Luis Enrique deserve to be mentioned in the same way as Carlo Ancelotti, José Mourinho or Pep Guardiola? The answer is yes.

"The team he has created and put together in the last two years can beat you in any way. The talent in this team is special: it is a special group of players and they are coached by a special person."

