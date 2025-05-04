WSL: Man Utd defeat Man City to clinch Champions League spot

Both Manchester United and Manchester City were fighting for Women’s Champions League football next season. The teams finishing second and third earn a spot in the play-offs.

And after an incident filled 90 minutes at Old Trafford it was United who secured third spot and a play off spot in the Champions League following a dramatic 2-2 draw which means City will miss out on European football next season.

City have failed to win a single trophy in a disappointing campaign yet two quick goals in four minutes just before the end of the first half looked to have turned the game in their favour.

But United pulled one back just before the break to give them hope and that hope turned to reality with a second half leveller followed by nervy final 20 minutes after substitute Aoife Mannion was dismissed for two yellow cards.

Teams line up before kickoff at Old Trafford Tribalfootball

See-sawing first-half

This was the fourth match between the two teams this season and after United had started the game brightly it was City who fought back with goals from Laia Aleixandri and substitute Rebecca Knaak in the 38th and 42nd minutes respectively. Then a thumping header from Grace Clinton on 45 minutes began the fightback for the home side.

The psychological battle had been won by United as they went into the break. Yet the second half was a more mundane affair initially as City looked the more likely to increase their lead as the hosts had plenty of opportunities but failed with the final ball or seemed reluctant to shoot when the opportunity arose.

The vital goal which earned Champions League football for United arrived on 68 minutes through a quick break which ended with substitute Melvine Malard finishing calmly. Within two minutes Mannion was dismissed and then it was a rearguard action for the Red Devils as it became City attack versus Utd defence.

Yet for all their possession City lacked that final quality and killer instinct which has been a problem all season and even with five minutes added time the home side defended as if they have the best defence in the WSL this season and held on relatively comfortably.

Cushing doubts at City

United will join Chelsea and Arsenal in the Champions League and City have fallen short leaving the future of interim coach Nick Cushing in the balance with just one match remaining in the WSL season.

This was the 200th match since United Women reformed in 2018 and the19th meeting with City and it could not have ended better for the Old Trafford faithful.