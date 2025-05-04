Nkunku makes definitive decision on Chelsea future

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Christopher Nkunku has decided to leave Chelsea this summer.

Now in his second season with the Blues, the France striker has struggled for form and fitness since his 2023 arrival from RB Leipzig.

Now Nkunku has made a decision and he plans to leave the club this summer.

Sky Deutschland says there is no doubt that Nkunku will try to get a move away in the upcoming transfer window.

Florian Plettenberg also reports talks are underway - but it is not clear with which clubs: "Christopher #Nkunku has decided to leave Chelsea this summer – there’s no longer any doubt about it.

"His contract runs until 2029. Talks are ongoing."

