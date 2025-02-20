Weah: Juventus players couldn't match PSV's aggression

Juventus wing-back Timothy Weah admits they failed to match PSV's "aggression" after Wednesday night's Champions League defeat.

The 3-1 loss saw Juve lose their round of 16 playoff 4-3 on aggregate.

Advertisement Advertisement

Weah told UEFA.com afterwards, “Honestly, we slipped up. I felt like they were more aggressive on the night and we lacked a bit of aggression and hunger. I think that's what they brought tonight. But we have to get back to work. We're a young group and we have space to develop and work on a few things so we'll be back next year for sure.

“Obviously when we scored we got momentum, but they just scored again. Defensively we lacked something tonight. They took advantage and we just have to be better. We‘ll get back into training and work on a few things and tighten it up so we can qualify for the Champions League next year.

“In Turin we got the best of them. We played well, we were aggressive, whereas tonight their home crowd pushed them a little bit more. But that's football. Hopefully we can meet them again next year so we can get our revenge.”