PSV Eindhoven produced a memorable performance to overturn a first-leg deficit and book their place in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, as the Dutch side won 3-1 on the night to send Juventus crashing out.

An energetic opening 20 minutes, both on the pitch and in the stands, lacked a genuine opportunity for either side, as the visitors stood defiant in the face of an early PSV blitz in front of a typically raucous Philips Stadion crowd.

With both goalkeepers enjoying a comfortable start to the night, it was PSV’s Walter Benitez who was called into action first, as Andrea Cambiaso’s deflected shot forced the Argentian into a comfortable save.

It would prove to be the only shot on target of the first half, with Thiago Motta undoubtedly being the happier of the two managers, as his side tempered the occasion and managed the tie excellently.

Having only managed four shots in the first period, PSV rattled in two attempts within three minutes of the restart, as first Ivan Perisic tried a repeat of his goal in the first leg but was thwarted by Michele Di Gregorio before Noa Lang fired into the side-netting from a tight angle.

In an electrifying opening 10 minutes to the second half, Randal Kolo Muani spurned Juve’s first real chance of the contest, before Perisic opened the scoring with a moment of true quality.

Lang started the move by dribbling inside from the left and fizzing a ball into the Croatian, and the former Inter man’s perfect first touch set the ball up to be volleyed hard and low across the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner.

Juventus were again called on to survive a PSV onslaught and once again they found a way to survive, as Federico Gatti was twice on hand to keep the aggregate score level, most notably heading away a goalbound Luuk de Jong header.

That rearguard action would look even more vital shortly after, as Timothy Weah thumped in an unstoppable half-volley from the edge of the box to blast the Old Lady back into the lead on aggregate.

As the game ascended into one of the great Champions League knockout matches of recent seasons, Ismael Saibari arrived in the box with perfect timing to scramble home a deflected cross and send the tie to extra time.

Despite an initial dip in intensity as the game headed into extra time, the home side continued to dominate and should have taken the lead on aggregate when Saibari failed to find a way past Di Gregorio when played in on goal from a tight angle.

However, it proved only to be a postponement of the inevitable, as in the 98th minute Ryan Flamingo tapped home from close range after neither Di Gregorio or Gatti managed to clear the danger from the Juventus box.

On a relentless night, the action was not yet done, as Dusan Vlahovic rattled the post from six yards out, but eventually, PSV would hold on to take their place in the Last 16 against either Inter Milan or Arsenal.