Juventus captain Locatelli: PSV players wanted it more

Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli admits they were outfought by PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night.

A 3-1 defeat saw Juve bundled out of the Champions League in their round of 16 playoff.

Locatelli said afterwards: “It hurts so much because we had it in our hands and threw away a qualification. We are all responsible.

“Now, we need to come together and get out of this moment, but it hurts a lot. Right now, I don’t have an explanation. They played better than us. They wanted it more. The pitch always speaks, the rest is just talk.

“This defeat hurts, and we must try to get back into the Champions League next year.”

