Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

Yorke praises Villa for Maatsen swoop

Yorke praises Villa for Maatsen swoop
Yorke praises Villa for Maatsen swoop
Yorke praises Villa for Maatsen swoopAction Plus
Aston Villa have done a good job in buying Ian Maatsen from Chelsea this summer.

That is according to former Villa star Dwight Yorke, who weighed in on the ex-Blues youth star.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Maatsen has left Stamford Bridge for Villa Park after an impressive spell on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

"I do think Ian Maatsen is a brilliant signing by Aston Villa," Yorke stated, per football.london.

"Unai Emery has the Champions League next season and we saw him perform brilliantly at Borussia Dortmund, he'll be a good player and builds on Aston Villa's already impressive squad depth.

"I think Chelsea will regret letting Maatsen go, but they have so many players at the club that they clearly don't even know who their best players actually are. Maatsen is another good player they've let go, and it's probably to help out their Financial Fair Play situation."

Mentions
Maatsen IanYorke DwightAston VillaChelseaDortmundPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Villa days away from announcing deal for Chelsea fullback Maatsen
Villa agree Maatsen fee with Chelsea
Villa want Chelsea pair in Duran deal