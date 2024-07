DONE DEAL: Aston Villa sign Chelsea defender Maatsen

Aston Villa have signed Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen.

Maatsen moves to Villa Park for a fee of £37.5m

Villa announced Maatsen's arrival with a short statement, with the length of his contract undisclosed.

The fullback is currently with Holland at the Euros.

Maatsen spent the second-half of last season on-loan at Borussia Dortmund, helping them reach the Champions League final.