Villa's Emery on UCL qualification: I don’t want holidays, now we’re very, very motivated

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has spoken to the media ahead of this Friday's clash with Tottenham as they chase down a spot in the Champions League.

Villa have won seven of their past eight while losing just one and scoring 16 goals. A win in front of the home crowd at Villa Park is imperative to gaining a Champions League spot which will be essential to keeping their top players ahead of next season. Emery’s side are undefeated in their 20 most recent outings at Villa Park and will hope to continue this record with 3 points against Spurs.

Advertisement Advertisement

Is the pressure getting to Emery?

Emery first spoke on how he is feeling ahead of what are two hugely significant games which can create a lot of pressure around the club.

“I am wishing to play. I don’t want holidays because we’re in a very good moment after a long season, but now we’re very, very motivated.

“Very excited to play at Villa Park tomorrow, for our objectives we have in front of us to play again in Europe. It’s not in our hands but we can have some options to play Champions League again.

“And focusing on Tottenham because I know the most difficult way we can have is our own way, playing against Tottenham tomorrow and how we can beat them.”

Emery expects a full strength Spurs side

Next, he was questioned on what he expects from a Tottenham side gearing up for the Europa League final and admitted that he expects Spurs to field their best side.

“I think they’re going to play with their better players, they are going to try to compete getting their best performances to be ready for the final.

“As well, because to play in the Premier League each match, for the supporters, for the league, is always important. I expect of them the best preparations for tomorrow and for the final they’re going to play, with the best players they have.

“But I know tomorrow we have to play our best and we have to focus 100 per cent in our gameplan, for 90 minutes, respecting them.”

Emery is focused on the present and 3 points

The Spaniard also revealed that he is focused on the present and the game ahead rather than results of other games as the best his side can do it grab 3 points.

“I was thinking, and doing the calculations, two, three, four, five, six matches before we weren’t arriving until now with the opportunity we have. Only tomorrow’s match, only tomorrow’s three points, only how we can beat tomorrow’s opponent, how we can add more points in the table.

“This is our responsibility, this is our focus and this is, really, how I can speak with the players, how we are preparing for the match tomorrow.

"Enjoy and be motivated, excited with our supporters, how important the match is tomorrow and the opponent we’re going to face tomorrow.”

Supporters will play a huge role this week

Finally, he opened up on Villa Park and the role fans need to play in helping their side perform to the best of their ability.

“Hopefully the stadium will be, again, full with supporters. We need everybody helping us and supporting us and trying to get our best through them

“Our commitment with the supporters is a huge commitment, trying to share our moment with them.”