Villa's Coutinho on his loan at Vasco de Gama: I'm at the club I love where I wanted to be

Villa's Coutinho on his loan at Vasco de Game: I'm at the club I love where I wanted to be

Aston Villa playmaker Philippe Coutinho is happy where he is currently playing on loan.

The attacking midfielder is at Vasco da Gama and has been thriving in the Brazilian domestic league.

Coutinho, who is now 32, has three goals in 18 games and is wanted by Vasco permanently or on another loan deal.

"I'm very happy, as I've always said," he responded to questions about his future.

"I'm at the club I love, where I wanted to be. We managed to reach the semi-finals of the Copa do Brasil and almost made it to the final. We qualified for the South American Cup, which is an important tournament, and Vasco hadn't qualified for it for a long time.

"The club aims for great things, and so do we, the players. We will have time to prepare ourselves to have a good championship and achieve our goals. Vasco wants to fight for titles and important things and that is the mentality of the players. I have been here for six months and I see that in the athletes."