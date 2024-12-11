Duran on position at Villa : I actually love the competition I have going with Watkins.

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has opened up about his role as striker which is constantly under pressure due to competition with Ollie Watkins.

Jhon Duran came off the bench to score a sublime goal in Villa’s 3-2 win at RB Leipzig this week as he continues his super sub reputation with six of the Colombian's goals coming from the bench this season.

Speaking to the club’s official website he expressed his delight as he added another goal to his tally and brushed off rumours that he is unhappy at the club where he is often playing second fiddle to Watkins under manager Unai Emery.

"I'm just happy to be here. I actually love the competition I have going with Ollie Watkins.

"When it's my turn, I will step up, and hopefully I can score and help the team. We worked hard as a team and, well, that's my job, to score.

"That's what I work hard to do, but the main thing is three points away from home, and that's what we got today.

"We're so happy to be where we are in the standings right now. We've got to win the (next) game and we're almost through, so we're delighted about that."

The Duran versus Watkins debate is a hot topic this season and if the 20-year-old continues his fine form then questions must be asked about Watkins who has struggled this season when compared to his younger counterpart.