Vasco da Gama's president desperate to keep Coutinho at the club with new loan proposed

Vasco da Gama's president desperate to keep Coutinho with new loan proposed
Vasco da Gama's president, Pedrinho, admitted to the club’s desire to retain Philippe Coutinho.
The 32-year-old former Barcelona and Liverpool midfielder is on loan from Aston Villa.
The Midlands club’s boss Unai Emery does not see Coutinho as a first team option for his side.
“I intend to (try for a new loan). It’s difficult (to buy him from Aston Villa), until then (end of loan) I don’t know, suddenly there’s an investor (laughs),” Pedrinho said recently.
Villa are likely to be open to the move, as they do not see any avenue for earning a transfer fee for Coutinho.
His stock has fallen considerably since his heyday, with little interest from European teams.