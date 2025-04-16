Tribal Football
Villa pair McGinn, Tielemans bow to PSG class

Aston Villa captain John McGinn admits PSG were the best team he's face in his career.

Villa won the second-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal 3-2, but were eliminated 5-4 on aggregate.

Afterwards, McGinn said: "I've never played against Real Madrid or Barcelona, ​​but in my career they're the best team I've faced. I'm getting older and I really wouldn't want to play against them every week."

Meanwhile, teamme Youri Tielemans also said: "There's bound to be disappointment.

"We pushed, we put them under pressure, we created chances, we scored those goals, but we're disappointed not to have managed to score at least that extra goal. 

"Paris winning the Champions League? Yes, why not? If they're here, it's because they have the qualities to be there. They'll have to be ready now for the next matches." 

