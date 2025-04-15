Townsend says Istanbul style comeback is possible for Villa against PSG

Former Aston Villa star Andy Townsend has backed the club to make an impressive comeback against Paris Saint-Germain despite being 3-1 down.

The former Villa captain who won the League Cup twice with the club in the 1990s is confident that the club can pull off a historic win against the Ligue 1 champions and reach the semi-finals as he spoke to talkSPORT.

“It’s incredibly difficult because I think PSG, without doubt, are the best team I've witnessed in the competition, but it can be done.

“This competition throws up more incredible comebacks at this stage than probably any other on the planet.

“Villa, of course, have got to score first. But they don't have to do it in the first five or 10 minutes. It doesn't matter if it's 0-0 at half-time.

“Liverpool in Istanbul scored three in less than ten minutes, I remember being in the Bernabeu when City were 5-3 up going into the 90th minute and got beat.

“If Villa score in the 65th minute to go 1-0 up tonight and keep their foot to the floor and just rattle them, the point I'm making is we've seen clutches of goals come along very quickly.

“Even the best teams go under a little bit, we saw Real Madrid go under a bit against Arsenal last week. Villa have got to believe they can do something like that.”

Manager Unai Emery will have the backing of home fans at Villa Park on Tuesday night which could help boost his side in controlling the game. PSG are considered favourites for the competition but in the Champions League anything can happen and Townsend’s faith may be proven right if the tie goes Villa’s way.