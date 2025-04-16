Pundits line up to heap praise on Rashford after special Villa performance

Pundits lined up to heap praise on Marcus Rashford after Aston Villa's victory over PSG last night.

Villa won the second-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal 3-2, but were eliminated 5-4 on aggregate.

After a quiet start, Rashford inspired Villa after they had gone down 2-0 early on before fighting back.

"Marcus Rashford didn't score, but the energy levels that he had... he was making those defenders make mistakes," former Villa and Manchester United striker Dion Dublin said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"For me, he was man of the match for Villa."

Ex-Villa fullback Stephen Warnock also said: "Rashford was brilliant.

"He was involved in everything and everything that was good, was coming from him."

Rashford was eventually taken off on 76 minutes for Ollie Watkins, though former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge insisted the on-loan Manchester United forward was Villa's catalyst on the night.

"The narrative before he came here was that he's not the same player any more," Sturridge told Amazon Prime.

"That was the narrative. He's proven everyone wrong.

"He has come here and shown everybody this is who I am, and this is how I play. This is what I can bring to the table."