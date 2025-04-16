Emery commits to Villa after Champions League exit

Unai Emery committed himself to Aston Villa after their Champions League elimination last night.

PSG reached the semifinals 5-4 on aggregate after being given a major scare by Villa as the hosts won the second-leg 3-2, despite being 2-0 down inside the opening half-hour.

Afterwards, Emery said: “We were trying to visualise this morning. With the match we played there, competing fantastic, at the end the result, 3-1, made us a little bit upset, but it was not changing a lot,” Emery said.

“We were visualising to play with a different gameplan but with the same players and trying to threaten them with the opportunities we can have to threaten their weakness and use our power with Villa Park.

“It was fantastic for us with the crowd, with the supporters and how they are transmitting us their energy, and we are feeling strong here. They are very, very important in how we responded when we were losing 2-0 because they were supporting and helping us to get the opportunity to come back the result.

“We did it and we won. We were close to scoring the goal to equalise this match, but we didn’t achieve it. We have to be proud of the work we did.

"The supporters are enjoying it"

“I’m demanding in how we can get better and better in the level we faced today and the level we faced in the Champions League. Now, in the Premier League we’re going to face the same level in Newcastle.

“Newcastle and Manchester City next week, this is really fantastic because our best test is against those teams and how we are responding, and how as well the supporters are enjoying.

“I think this is the process. We are building the team, a new structure and we are increasing our demands and standards. I want to get there with all the supporters of Aston Villa, the workers, the owners, the players and the coaches.”

Indeed, Emery says he is already planning for next season, with the hope of another Champions League campaign secured.

He also said, “The idea is to try to be consistent in getting Europe.

“Last year we played in the Conference League and played a semi-final. This year we played in Champions League and played a quarter-final.

“The best competition in Europe is the Champions League and it's the most difficult to achieve.

“This is our objective and we will prepare the last six matches we are going to play in the Premier League to get it.”