Villa midfielder Tielemans: Emery won't care about Duran wobbler

Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans insists there's no issues with Jhon Duran after his strop last night.

Duran scored in Villa's 2-0 Champions League win against Bologna, but was visibly upset when taken off by manager Unai Emery in the second-half.

But Tielemans said at the final whistle: "A brilliant win tonight. A tough opponent. The coach really cares about the Champions League, he wants us to always raise the bar in every game. I always try to improve. We worked very well with the coach last year, he always challenges us during the game.

"Tonight we faced a team that plays man-to-man and they challenged us to overcome them with this game."

He also said: "Duran has everything, he has technique, he knows how to hold the ball and he knows how to lay it off. He's a complete striker. Morgan is more suited to playing between the lines. I tease him by calling him 'my pocket' because I need him in those areas to receive my passes."

On Duran's reaction to the substitution, Tielemans smiled: "It's really funny. The coach doesn't pay attention to it. He knows everyone wants to play. It's part of the game."