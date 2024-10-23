Villa captain McGinn delighted with victory over Bologna: We're building something amazing here

Aston Villa captain John McGinn was full of pride after scoring in their victory over Bologna.

McGinn was delighted to lead Villa from the front for last night's 2-0 Champions League win.

He later said on TNT Sports, "It's incredible. I missed the last game here at Villa Park (the victory against Bayern Munich), but three games, three wins and, most importantly for us, no goals conceded, it's really incredible.

"We don't want to stop here. This puts us in a great position. What we're building here is amazing. This is home for me. It's my seventh season here, we've had our ups and downs.

"It's been a rollercoaster, but hopefully we can continue to grow."