Tielemans hails Villa pal Duran after victory over Bologna
Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans was full of praise for striker Jhon Duran last night.

The forward scored an impressive goal in a Champions League win over Bologna in midweek.

While Tielemans was most happy at the result, he was pleased for his teammate getting on the scoresheet again.

"Duran has everything - he has technique, he can hold the ball and can flick on. He is an all-round striker," Villa midfielder Tielemans told TNT Sports.

On Duran being upset at his substitution in the second half, Tielemans added: "He is really funny. 

“The manager does not care. He knows everyone wants to play. It is part of the game."

