Tribal Football
Most Read
Obi-Martin makes winning Man Utd U18 debut
STUNNER! Simeone eyeing Atletico Madrid exit for...
Senior Man Utd scout watches Napoli star pair at Empoli
Brentford boss Frank: Disrespectful to Man Utd and me

Villa boss Emery shrugs off Duran wobbler during victory over Bologna

Villa boss Emery shrugs off Duran wobbler during victory over Bologna
Villa boss Emery shrugs off Duran wobbler during victory over BolognaTribalfootball
Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran has made a habit of scoring vital goals for his team this season.

Duran did not disappoint on Tuesday night, netting in the Champions League against Bologna.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Duran impressed in the contest, taking five shots and getting yet another goal to add to his tally.

While he was not happy when he came off, manager Unai Emery was not worried.

Emery said: "No. I am managing everything and the reaction of players.

"We are sending a message in the dressing room: respect our values and try and be mature and be responsible. It's not only Jhon Duran, some other players react.

"But it's under my control."

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueDuran JhonAston VillaBologna
Related Articles
Tielemans hails Villa pal Duran after victory over Bologna
Villa boss Emery explains halftime Onana change
Bologna coach Italiano frustrated after Villa defeat: It's not falling our way