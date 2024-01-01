Villa boss Emery shrugs off Duran wobbler during victory over Bologna

Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran has made a habit of scoring vital goals for his team this season.

Duran did not disappoint on Tuesday night, netting in the Champions League against Bologna.

Duran impressed in the contest, taking five shots and getting yet another goal to add to his tally.

While he was not happy when he came off, manager Unai Emery was not worried.

Emery said: "No. I am managing everything and the reaction of players.

"We are sending a message in the dressing room: respect our values and try and be mature and be responsible. It's not only Jhon Duran, some other players react.

"But it's under my control."