Guardiola on Rogers leaving Man City: The impact he’s had in Villa, what a player!

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up on midfielder Morgan Rogers and the impact he has had at Aston Villa.

Rogers was only 16 when he joined Manchester City from West Bromwich Albion for a fee north of £4M back in 2019. The 22-year-old has been one of Villa’s best and most important players this season under manager Unai Emery and is arguably one of the brightest talents in Europe.

Emery’s side have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League and the semi-finals of the FA Cup thanks to the likes of Rogers who will return to face his former club with Aston Villa on Tuesday night. Guardiola spoke on Rogers and suggested that he regrets allowing him to leave.

“He was in the second team, and trained sometimes with us, and we could see something there.

“But the impact he’s had in Villa, what a player, we had an exceptional player here, absolutely.”

Many other top players have left City under Guardiola’s reign, including the likes of Cole Palmer, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens and Julian Alvarez. Rogers may make the Spanish head coach regret his decision even more if he performs against his former side as both Villa and City hunt down a spot in the Champions League.