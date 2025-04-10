Villa goalscorer Rogers: We have quality to turn it around against PSG

Aston Villa winger Morgan Rogers remained upbeat after their Champions League defeat at PSG on Wednesday night.

Rogers gave Villa the lead, but they eventually fell 3-1 in the first-leg of their quarterfinal.

The winger said afterwards: “We’ve got loads of belief in the changing room. We’ve got nothing to lose, no-one had us to win the tie in the first place.

“So, why not just go for it? That’s the mentality I have, that’s the mentality everyone has and the manager as well.

“We’ve just got to keep going for it and keep believing we can do it and see where it takes us. We’ve definitely got the quality to turn this around – it’s not done yet.”

Rogers added: “We’ve got quality in our dressing room, we know that.

“We’re here for a reason, we’re not just here to compete.

“We want to fight, we want to try to win and we want to try and score goals.

“Normally, we’ve got enough quality in the room to cause any team in the world problems.

“I think we did at times tonight, probably liked to have a bit more, but now we’re going back home and that’s where we know our best form and the way we play is better at home this season.

“We’ll be looking forward to it and hopefully we can win.”