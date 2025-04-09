Ex-Villa fullback Hutton exclusive: Everything hinges on tonight; Emery will have plan

Former Aston Villa fullback Alan Hutton says tonight's clash at PSG will be decisive in their Champions League quarterfinal.

Villa are in Paris tonight for the first-leg of thier quarterfinal and Hutton believes the tie will hinge on the result.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked if he gives his told team a chance, Hutton told Tribalfootball.com: "I want to, yes, I hope so. I think the first leg is so important.

"I mean, when you look at the Liverpool games, for an example, how Liverpool won that first leg is, I genuinely don't get it, it was probably just down to Alisson. But I think if they can get through the first leg with a draw or maybe a 1-0 loss or whatever and take it back to Villa Park with the crowd behind them, they've got an opportunity.

"But this is probably one of the best PSG teams I've seen in a while in terms of they look more of a team to me. Even when they had the superstar names, I genuinely have this feeling that they weren't as good as what they are now.

"I think everybody works hard for each other. They've got star players, especially in forward areas that can really hurt you. It's going to be difficult. I want to say yes, but I know it's going to be hard."

On if Villa manager Unai Emery could be the difference over the two legs, Hutton was confident the Spaniard has something up his sleeve.

He continued: "He'll have a plan. Oh, definitely. I'm pretty sure he'll have a plan. The first leg, he'll probably be a little bit more defensive.

"He'll try fast transitions, break with pace, that sort of thing, and then see, he'll probably be a little bit different in the home game, but he'll 100 per cent have a plan."

- Alan Hutton was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of NewBettingOffers.co.uk