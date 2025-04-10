Emery adamant Villa can overturn PSG lead in front of own fans

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery insists they're capable of overcoming PSG in the second-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

PSG won 3-1 on Wednesday night in the first-leg at the Parc des Princes. Morgan Rogers had Villa ahead, before Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes struck for the hosts.

“More or less, the expectation I had before the match in 90 minutes happened,” he said.

“The result - 2-1 or 3-1 - is not too different because we have the chance at home next week still being huge challenge for us, but we can feel strong at home with our supporters in Villa Park.

“The match we played today, we needed to adapt to them being strong defensively, playing a very serious match defensively, disciplined, lower than normal.

“Even when we were losing 2-1 we had three approaches in their box - two shots from Morgan Rogers and one from Marco Asensio.

“We were waiting on our momentum in that moment to be close to a result. The last goal we conceded we have to accept it and in our mind it’s not changing a lot because we have to win at home now and we have to score more than one goal.”

On their chances in the second-leg, Emery was adamant.

He continued: “They will still be a team that likes to make passes, keeping ball possession and trying to dominate.

“Today we were in medium and low block defending and maybe at home we can change. We can try to have more moments, keeping ball possession and trying to dominate.

“The match we played here we’re going to extend and we’re going to try to get opportunities to come back the result.

“We believe in our supporters, we believe in Villa Park and we believe in our players to get their best performances next week.”