PSG legend slams Villa's Martinez: He’s not a great goalkeeper, he’s a bit annoying

Paris Saint-Germain legend Bernard Lama has ripped into Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez ahead of the Champions League clash on Wednesday night.

Martinez is infamous for his showboating and taunting of certain fan groups which has included being spotted holding a doll with the Kylian Mbappe’s face on it during a open top bus parade after the World Cup and holding a moment of silence for him after lifting the iconic trophy.

This week he did not tone down his controversy as he was seen donning a hat with a French cockerel next to pictures of Argentina's recent successes, including the World Cup win and Copa America triumph, as he arrived in Paris. Lama revealed his frustration towards the goalkeeper and admitted that he does not hold him in high regard.

"He’s a bit annoying with his provocations," he told RMC Sport. "I don’t like that. But otherwise, he’s still a good goalkeeper, nothing more. He’s not a great goalkeeper. He’s a good goalkeeper who has good spells, who had his spell at the 2022 World Cup. He’s not THE great goalkeeper."

Ahead of the quarter-final tie, Martinez is sure to receive some heavy abuse from PSG fans as well as France supporters in what will be an intense game at the Parc de Princes on Wednesday night. If the Villa keeper pulls off any more tricks he will surely be a target for the crowd and players who will be desperate to keep him quiet.