Villa chief Monchi: Luiz? I'd always bring him back
Aston Villa chief Monchi says he'd happily re-sign Douglas Luiz from Juventus.

Villa meet Juve tonight in the Champions League.

Monchi told La Gazzetta dello Sport:  "Juve is Juve. Little by little they are finding their way after the arrival of a coach with a different idea. They are increasingly Thiago's (Motta) team and now they are much stronger than two months ago. And then they need points in the Champions League: it will be a very difficult match.

"Douglas Luiz is playing less than we all expected, but we are talking about a strong player. There are guys who arrive and make their mark, others who need time. Patience is needed, but Douglas' qualities are beyond discussion. Would I take him back? After his farewell, we invested and in midfield we are well placed with Tielemans, Onana, Kamara, Barkley... But I would always take Douglas back, from any club: he is very strong".

Finally, on the possibility of setting up new deals with Juventus in the future: "We'll see, why not...? 

"(Juve sports director Cristiano) Giuntoli and I have a good relationship, born when I worked in Rome and he in Naples. It will depend on the needs. Cristiano is one of the best Italian managers and sooner or later he will win the Scudetto with Juve too."

 

