Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd table bumper contract package to Napoli star Kvaratskhelia
Man Utd target African trio in search for centre-forward signing
AC Milan coach Fonseca: We must show right attitude against Slovan Bratislava
Roy says Brest excited going to Barcelona: We face a wounded animal

Villa defender Torres: Juventus clash special night for fans

Ansser Sadiq
Villa defender Torres: Juventus clash special night for fans
Villa defender Torres: Juventus clash special night for fansTribalfootball
Aston Villa centre half Pau Torres is looking forward to another Champions League night.

The Villans are set to entertain Juventus at home at Villa Park on Wednesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While the Italian giants will be favorites, Torres believes his team can continue their impressive season.

Torres stated ahead of the game: “It’s special for us and as well for the supporters.

“They were waiting many, many years to feel this competition again.

“We started really well, giving them happy nights here at Villa Park.

“We want to enjoy with them, give them a victory after a long time.

“We are focused on that and we want to enjoy it with them.”

“We are in a good way in the Champions League this season,” added the centre-back.

“We started really well, of course we lost a good opportunity against Club Brugge.

“At home we’re feeling comfortable, we know, like Bayern Munich, Juventus as well are favourites for tomorrow.

“But we know if we are at our highest level, we focus 100%, we can beat them.

“So, we’re trying to get that win tomorrow.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueTorres PauAston VillaJuventusSerie A
Related Articles
Villa boss Emery welcomes Juventus challenge: Let's keeping enjoying this
Juventus ready to sell Luiz in January
Capello: Zirkzee issues at Man Utd shows up Serie A problems; I asked Italiano