Villa defender Torres: Juventus clash special night for fans

Aston Villa centre half Pau Torres is looking forward to another Champions League night.

The Villans are set to entertain Juventus at home at Villa Park on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

While the Italian giants will be favorites, Torres believes his team can continue their impressive season.

Torres stated ahead of the game: “It’s special for us and as well for the supporters.

“They were waiting many, many years to feel this competition again.

“We started really well, giving them happy nights here at Villa Park.

“We want to enjoy with them, give them a victory after a long time.

“We are focused on that and we want to enjoy it with them.”

“We are in a good way in the Champions League this season,” added the centre-back.

“We started really well, of course we lost a good opportunity against Club Brugge.

“At home we’re feeling comfortable, we know, like Bayern Munich, Juventus as well are favourites for tomorrow.

“But we know if we are at our highest level, we focus 100%, we can beat them.

“So, we’re trying to get that win tomorrow.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play