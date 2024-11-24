Juventus ready to sell Luiz in January

Juventus are ready to sell Douglas Luiz in January.

The Brazil midfielder only moved to Juve last summer from Aston Villa.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Luiz has struggled for minutes this season under coach Thiago Motta.

As such, La Gazzetta dello Sport says Juve chiefs are already willing to cut their losses and sell Luiz in January.

Luiz has played only seven games this season.

Further, it's claimed Luiz and Motta do not get along at Juve.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play