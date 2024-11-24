Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping list
Real Madrid explore re-signing Man Utd veteran Casemiro
Man Utd boss Amorim: Rashford ready for Ipswich
Chiesa makes Liverpool loan decision

Juventus ready to sell Luiz in January

Paul Vegas
Juventus ready to sell Luiz in January
Juventus ready to sell Luiz in JanuaryAction Plus
Juventus are ready to sell Douglas Luiz in January.

The Brazil midfielder only moved to Juve last summer from Aston Villa.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Luiz has struggled for minutes this season under coach Thiago Motta.

As such, La Gazzetta dello Sport says Juve chiefs are already willing to cut their losses and sell Luiz in January.

Luiz has played only seven games this season.

Further, it's claimed Luiz and Motta do not get along at Juve. 

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueDouglas LuizMotta ThiagoJuventusAston VillaFootball TransfersLaLiga
Related Articles
Aston Villa to raid Osasuna for Boyomo
Barcelona great Pique: Juventus move was close
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd ask for Quenda; Liverpool 2 options for Van Dijk successor; Real Madrid Xabi contact