Villa boss Emery welcomes Juventus challenge: Let's keeping enjoying this

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery spoke to the press ahead of their next Champions League game.

The Midlands club are set to entertain Italian giants Juventus on Wednesday night in the group stages.

While Villa are in a solid position in the competition, Emery hopes they can continue that form.

On maintaining their focus, he stated: “We are focusing on each competition because it has been different. We are really happy in the Champions League. We want to enjoy tomorrow with our supporters at Villa Park.

“Tomorrow, Juventus. It is a team with maybe Real Madrid in Spain, Bayern Munich in Germany, PSG in France, and Juventus. They are maybe the better team in the world, historically and now.

“And of course to watch tomorrow here at Villa Park, one match we are going to face tomorrow, is fantastic. Of course we are happy, but we want to compete.

“(Message to supporters) Enjoy it. We want to enjoy competing and we want to enjoy winning. We are here in the Champions League trying to be consistent.

“Now is the moment we have to enjoy, we have to compete, we have to face tomorrow Juventus, we have to try to face them being competitive.”

