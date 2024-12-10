Villa boss Emery: RB Leipzig next leg of enjoyable Champions League journey

Unai Emery is ready to bring his Aston Villa team to RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

The Premier League side will be heading to Germany to take on the Red Bull-owned club in the Champions League group stages.

Emery’s team do have to contend with some injury issues, such as Leon Bailey being absent.

Boss Emery stated: “(Leon Bailey) has a small injury. He’s not available for tomorrow. We will wait for the next match on Saturday.

“Jacob Ramsey is progressing very well, but still weeks until he’s available.”

On taking on Leipzig, he added: “We are very, very motivated and we are enjoying. Tomorrow is day six and it’s very important because we can feel we’re close to the next round, but we have the opportunity to be in the top eight.

“Tomorrow is the match and it’s very difficult against Leipzig, who were contenders at the beginning of the competition more than us to be in the top eight or top 24. They’ve had a really hard schedule, playing against a lot of very good teams.

“They played against Liverpool, they lost. They played against Juventus, they lost. They played against Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Celtic as well and they don’t have one point. They have nil, but tomorrow is an opportunity for them to get some chance to be in the next round.

“I like matches like that because it’s a key match for them to get to the next round, playing with their supporters. The atmosphere will be fantastic for them and we have our supporters here helping us.

“For us it’s about how we can respond in this atmosphere against the team they are with the players they have. It’s about how we can get our performances, collectively and individually, to compete and to get the points we face.

“It’s a good match to see how the players face a team with more experiences in this competition than us. I think we have to enjoy and get more experiences together.”

