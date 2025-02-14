Villa boss Emery on striker Watkins: We asked him how he is feeling and he is happy here

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Ipswich Town this weekend.

Emery first gave a fitness update on his side which was a mix of positives and negatives ahead of Saturday’s game which is another huge test for a Villa who are looking to qualify for Europe.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Still out for tomorrow are Matty Cash, Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa, Amadou Onana, Ross Barkley.

"Those who have trained this morning with the group and are in the squad are Tyrone Mings and Ollie Watkins."

He was then questioned on on whether he is happy with the balance of his squad after making a number of signings in the January transfer window such as Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund.

"Yes but my opinion on how we are doing, the process, is still always being in balance. The balance is because we have to see it, in the process we are going to create and to be here.

"Each match is an opportunity where we can see if we are getting stronger or not, if we are closer to our objective in our demands or not. This is the next challenge I have for the next three-and-a-half months in the different competitions, they’re very exciting ones we have, FA Cup, Champions League and the Premier League."

Striker Ollie Watkins was the next topic of conversation after he was linked with a move to Arsenal this winter. Emery confirmed that he is committed to the club and wants to stay for the foreseeable future.

"Yes, he is happy to stay," said the Spaniard,"We asked him how he is feeling and he is happy here. The commitment of Watkins is really a huge commitment to defend Aston Villa.

"He appreciates how Aston Villa was always supporting him and helping him. Also, when we joined two years ago, how we always tried to get the best of him."

Finally, he spoke on Ipswich Town who are on a four-match losing run in the league. Emery has been impressed by them this season and is expecting a tough game as a result.

"They are performing very well," he said in his pre-match press conference.

"I appreciate a lot how they are playing and competing. The coach already is showing us his process and progress and having a good impact tactically.

"Tomorrow is going to be very difficult and we have to respect them a lot.

"We are trying to transmit, not only our ideas but, our wishes and energy. Tomorrow at Villa Park is a really exciting match."