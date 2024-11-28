Aston Villa defeated by Juventus in UYL

Aston Villa’s youth team fell to a defeat in the UEFA Youth League on Wednesday.

The Midlands club’s youngsters were unable to get past Juventus’ youth side at Bodymoor Heath.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite having a lot of control in the game, they were unable to make their chances count, and went down 2-0.

Lorenzo Biliboc got both of the goals for Juve, scoring in the first and second half.

Villa’s young side are presently in 23rd position in the group stages after five games.

They will be hoping to get wins in their upcoming matches to push up the table.