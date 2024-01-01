Villa attacker Rogers: Bayern Munich saw 'different animal' Duran

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran has been lauded by his teammate Morgan Rogers this week.

Rogers described him as 'a different animal' after scoring a decisive goal in the Champions League.

Duran's landmark goal came against Bayern Munich, helping his team to a 1-0 win on Wednesday.

“When he comes on with all that energy he knows he'll get that chance and backs himself 100 percent,” Rogers said.

“He's a great lad.”

He added: “When I first came to the club, I didn't have a clue he was 20 by the way. He's such a handful, you can see his ability.

“(He is the) most chilled, relaxed person I've ever met. When it's time to go, different animal.”