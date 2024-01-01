Villa attacker Rogers: Bayern Munich saw 'different animal' Duran

Tribal Football
Aston Villa's Jhon Duran has been lauded by his teammate Morgan Rogers this week.

Rogers described him as 'a different animal' after scoring a decisive goal in the Champions League. 

Duran's landmark goal came against Bayern Munich, helping his team to a 1-0 win on Wednesday.

“When he comes on with all that energy he knows he'll get that chance and backs himself 100 percent,” Rogers said.

“He's a great lad.”

He added: “When I first came to the club, I didn't have a clue he was 20 by the way. He's such a handful, you can see his ability.

“(He is the) most chilled, relaxed person I've ever met. When it's time to go, different animal.”

