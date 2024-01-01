Emery proud as Aston Villa shock Bayern Munich

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was proud of his players after their stunning 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich.

Jhon Duran hit the winner as the Villa Park crowd played their part on a famous Champions League night for the club.

“I’m very happy for our supporters and everyone at Aston Villa – coaches, owners, supporters, workers - to share days like today, playing at this level in the Champions League against Bayern Munich and winning,” Emery said.

“The most important thing is how we competed and how we prepared the game plan, how we were transmitting our energy to the supporters and their energy to us.

“We tried to create a great atmosphere here in Villa Park and it was a moment I want to live and I can enjoy it when I have a day like today.

“We have six points and it’s very important. We still have six matches and 18 points to play for.

“We have to try to prepare the next match against Bologna here at home and keep going, increasing our level, our demands and our improvements with the team.

“We have to focus on preparing the match on Sunday, a huge match here at Villa Park. We have to perform consistently.”