Villa keeper Martinez: Duran one of the best goals in history

Aston Villa shot stopper Emi Martinez has lavished praise on striker Jhon Duran.

The forward came off the bench to score for the Midlands club against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The 1-0 win means Villa are in a great spot in the new, large group stage format of the competition.

Post-game, Martinez told reporters about Duran: "He came back with a different mentality this season. 

“He's willing to work hard, he's pushing Ollie (Watkins) all the way, they can play together he's a super sub.

“The first time he touched the ball, he lobbed Neuer, one of the best goals in history.”

