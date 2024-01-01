Villa striker Watkins excited facing Bayern Munich tonight

Aston Villa are gearing up for a historic UEFA Champions League match against Bayern Munich at Villa Park.

This marks their first home game in this prestigious tournament in over four decades.

The team is looking to build on their victorious start from matchday one and striker Ollie Watkins cannot wait to take on the German giants.

“These are the nights we’ve all dreamt of, especially since I’ve come here,” Watkins said at Tuesday’s pre-match media conference.

“Playing Champions League football for Villa is the best it can get, really.

“I think we’re all just going to go out there, enjoy it, not make the most of it because it sounds as though we’re here underestimating ourselves.

“But enjoy it because it’s been so long since the club has been involved in a competition like this.

“For me personally, I haven’t experienced Champions League football before.

“So, enjoy it, these are the times I’ve dreamt of as a kid.”