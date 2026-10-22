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Viking captain Tripic accuses media of public smear campaign after Olise red card

Viking captain Zlatko Tripić has not been happy with the treatment from the media
Viking captain Zlatko Tripić has not been happy with the treatment from the mediaCredit: ČTK / AP / Morgan Harlow

Viking captain Zlatko Tripić says that he has been victim of a public smear campaign prompted by the media after he admitted to provoking Michael Olise into receiving a red card when the Norwegian champions drew 3-3 with Bayern Munich on Matchday 2 of the Champions League

Viking FK captain Zlatko Tripić openly admitted to intentionally provoking Michael Olise to get him sent off during their dramatic 3–3 Champions League draw on 13 October 2026.

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Rather than denying the blame, Tripić proudly stated in post-match interviews that he planned to deliberately provoke the FC Bayern Munich winger, get under his skin, and force a loss of composure.

After the game Bayern sport director Max Eberl attacked Tripić’s cynical sportsmanship, stating that the Viking captain had played "like a dirty ba....." to bait the young winger.

Tripić now reveals that the intense attention has come at a cost, and that he has received messages that have affected both him and his family.

"I wouldn't want anyone to go through what I’ve been through. I feel like my name is being used constantly right now, and that the story is being milked for all it’s worth everywhere. It’s being portrayed as if I broke Michael Olise’s leg, and as if I were a terrible person during that match."

"I committed one foul," he tells VG.

The captain also believes that the Norwegian media bears some responsibility for the harassment that has followed the match.

"I believe the Norwegian media is helping to fuel this narrative. I think everyone needs to take responsibility and show that we care about one another. It feels like every media outlet and individual is pouncing on this story."

"I think people should be a bit careful; if you had seen some of the things I’ve received, you’d realize that it’s not okay."

While he started the game as Viking FK's captain, he was substituted off in the 74th minute for Amin Cosic when Viking on Wednesday evening lost 3-1 against Aston Villa

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