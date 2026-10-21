Kompany, Kimmich & Neuer all doubts for Bayern's blockbuster clash vs. Arsenal

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Bayern Munich could be without coach Vincent ⁠Kompany on Wednesday
Bayern Munich could be without coach Vincent ⁠Kompany on WednesdayReuters / Angelika Warmuth

Bayern Munich could be without coach Vincent ⁠Kompany, first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and playmaker Joshua Kimmich when they host ‌Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday, assistant coach ‌Aaron Danks said on Tuesday.

Kompany is ‌nursing a virus that has affected his legs ‌at times, while Neuer has only just ‌recovered from a minor injury and Kimmich missed training due to personal reasons, Danks told a ‌press conference.

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"Vince has had a ⁠virus, and it ‌is important for him to rest," Danks said.

"So ​he is at home. We are taking it day by day. He ​will play his role in the game whether in the Allianz Arena or not."

Winning probability
Winning probabilityFlashscore

As ⁠for Neuer, ​no decision has yet been made, Danks said, with the keeper back in training for the past two days. Kimmich's participation is ‌equally unclear.

"For Joshua, it is personal reasons. I am not sure what it means for tomorrow," Danks added.

Bayern, already without suspended Michael Olise, want to bounce back in the competition after last week's 3-3 draw against Viking in Norway, and have been boosted by a 6-1 demolition of RB Leipzig ‌in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

"The key will ​be decided on small margins," Danks said. "We ‌have to be prepared for every aspect of the game.

"We trust the process and the work we have done with the players in the last couple of ⁠seasons. We want ⁠them to play fearlessly and express themselves."

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Champions LeagueBundesligaBayern MunichJoshua KimmichManuel NeuerVincent KompanyArsenalMichael Olise

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