Emery plays down Villa injury crisis ahead of Viking test

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is determined to avoid using his squad's injury problems as an excuse ahead of their Champions League tie at home to Viking on Wednesday.

Villa endured a difficult start to the season but have won four of their last five matches in all competitions, with Johan Manzambi's first-half header securing a 1-0 Premier League win at Newcastle on Saturday.

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But 21-year-old Switzerland international Manzambi was substituted in the 72nd minute and Emery said on Tuesday he will play no part against Viking because of a "small injury".

Manzambi joins the likes of defenders Matteo Ruggeri and Aaron Wan-Bissaka on Villa's injury list.

"We are accepting of the injuries we had before," Emery told a pre-match press conference.

"So many players we had injured in our process here and now we're still having some, like (Amadou) Onana for a long time, like Matteo for more or less two months.

"Coming back and joining us is Ian Maatsen, he’s joined us and is training with us this week.

"Manzambi has a small injury, he's not available for tomorrow. Aaron has an injury as well, more or less we expect three or four weeks."

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The Spaniard added: "We have enough players, no excuses, and tomorrow we'll find solutions in case we need to get our performance, of course, collectively and individually in each position."

Villa thrashed Fenerbahce 6-0 last week and will be looking for a third successive European win when they host Viking.

But the Norwegian side arrive at Villa Park buoyed by a 3-3 draw with German giants Bayern Munich last week.

"Every team that plays Champions League because they deserve it, and they are dangerous," said Emery.

"Viking drew against Bayern Munich last week, they lost against Stuttgart. They are with Bodo/Glimt in the league, first and second with the same points.

"Viking are a new team as well with the capacity to draw with Bayern Munich and compete against Stuttgart and compete against us tomorrow. This is the Champions League and it is very difficult."