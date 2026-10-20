Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Manzambi snubs Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern interest

All Time Ballon d’Or nominees announced including Messi, Ronaldo, Cruyff, Platini and R9

How Da Cruz compares with previous Kaizer Chiefs coaches?

Flick plots emergency defensive solution for PSG showdown

Most read on Flashscore News

Salah scores again to fire Trabzonspor to big win over Besiktas

Champions League LIVE: PSG beat Barca in thriller, Liverpool stage comeback

'I need to find way back to myself': Elina Svitolina divorcing Gael Monfils

French world champion ends Antonsen's dream of world No. 1 spot in Denmark Open final

Nigeria beat Puerto Rico to revive U17 World Cup hopes

Nigeria beat Puerto Rico to revive U17 World Cup hopes
Nigeria beat Puerto Rico to revive U17 World Cup hopesSunday Joshua / Alamy / Profimedia

Nigeria bounced back from their opening defeat to Poland with a 2-0 victory over Puerto Rico in Tuesday's FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Group B encounter in Morocco.

Oluwakemi Adegbuyi broke the deadlock in the 25th minute before substitute Precious Oscar sealed the victory three minutes into stoppage time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Flamingos dominated proceedings but struggled to convert several opportunities, with Queen Joseph, captain Chidera Chidi and Tosin Rafiu all failing to find the target.

Adegbuyi also came close to doubling her tally, while Puerto Rico threatened through Mia Colon, Megan Rivera and Caroline Rivera.

The victory revived Nigeria's qualification hopes following their 2-1 defeat to Poland.

However, the Flamingos face a stern test against defending champions North Korea on Friday, October 23.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Precious OscarQueen JosephPuerto RicoNigeriaWorld Cup Women U17

Related Articles

Malen strikes again as rampant Roma put four past Slovan Bratislava

Foden nets hat-trick as Man City hit AEK Athens for five

Atletico Madrid rescue Stuttgart draw despite Hjulmand red card