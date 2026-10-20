Nigeria beat Puerto Rico to revive U17 World Cup hopes

Nigeria bounced back from their opening defeat to Poland with a 2-0 victory over Puerto Rico in Tuesday's FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Group B encounter in Morocco.

Oluwakemi Adegbuyi broke the deadlock in the 25th minute before substitute Precious Oscar sealed the victory three minutes into stoppage time.

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The Flamingos dominated proceedings but struggled to convert several opportunities, with Queen Joseph, captain Chidera Chidi and Tosin Rafiu all failing to find the target.

Adegbuyi also came close to doubling her tally, while Puerto Rico threatened through Mia Colon, Megan Rivera and Caroline Rivera.

The victory revived Nigeria's qualification hopes following their 2-1 defeat to Poland.

However, the Flamingos face a stern test against defending champions North Korea on Friday, October 23.