Aston Villa cruise past Viking to continue perfect Champions League run

Aston Villa extended their unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions, maintaining their 100% start to the league phase of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) as they breezed past Viking 3-1.

Key stats

- Ross Barkley has scored three goals in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League (one in this game), no Aston Villa player has more.

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- Emiliano Buendia attempted seven shots in this game, the highest total for an Aston Villa player in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League.

- John McGinn attempted 72 passes in this game, the highest total for an Aston Villa player in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League.

Highlights

More to follow...

Match report

Viking picked up an impressive point at home against Bayern Munich last time out in this competition, but given their advantage of regularly playing on an artificial pitch, it was uncertain how they would fare in unfamiliar surroundings against last term's UEFA Europa League winners.

And throughout the first half, they failed to get to grips with the Villa Park turf, as Unai Emery's men dominated from start to finish.

Nicolas Jackson was the early threat, wasting two headers he should have finished inside the opening 10 minutes, before Joao Gomes saw a cross deflected off the crossbar by Gianni Stensness midway through the half.

From the resulting corner, Villa made the most of their clear aerial superiority to take the lead as Ross Barkley nodded in Ibrahim Mbaye’s set-piece at the near post.

Mbaye then fired a tame shot that was easily saved, before Emiliano Buendia somehow headed past the post after Arild Ostbo parried Alysson’s cross into his path.

The Norwegian goalkeeper then produced a stunning stop to deny Buendia, but Villa could not be kept out much longer.

After Zlatko Tripic brought down Alysson in the box, a VAR review helped award a penalty, which Buendia stepped up to convert, sending Ostbo the wrong way to give the Villans a deserved cushion.

Momentum Flashscore

The start of the second period was far more evenly matched, with Viking managing their first shot on target when Tobias Moi fired straight at Zion Suzuki.

Tripic also tested the Villa shot-stopper with a fierce drive, but it was the hosts who continued to create the better chances.

Alysson was a constant threat down the right, and his drive to the byline and cutback was almost turned in by Buendia’s magic flick, only for Ostbo to intervene.

The Brazilian winger then poked just wide before helping set up the game’s third goal, beating his man and seeing his cross turned into his own net by Henrik Heggheim.

That strike meant Viking had conceded three goals in each of their first three league phase games, but they were at least eager not to ship four for the first time.

The visitors even went one better when Peter Christiansen volleyed beyond Suzuki from close range, marking the first goal Villa had conceded in the competition this season.

It proved to be nothing more than a consolation, though, as Villa deservedly earned three points.

The win also means they are the second-quickest side ever to reach 20 wins in the UCL.

Viking, meanwhile, await their maiden victory at this level, while the defeat means a Norwegian side has still never won in England (D2, L27).

Flashscore Man of the Match: John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Match stats Flashscore

Catch up on the match here.