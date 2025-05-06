Vieira on being compared to Arsenal's Rice: I don’t like to make comparisons

Former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira has been compared to Declan Rice over the course of the season and the legendary player has now weighed in on the subject.

Rice has netted eight goals and provided ten assists in all competitions and continues to be one of the strongest, hard-working players for the Gunners each week. Manager Mikel Arteta has moved the 26-year-old into a more attacking role this season which has paid off immensely as the North London side chase down their first Champions League title.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rice has inevitably drawn comparisons to Vieira, who stated that although the conversation makes sense the two players are different in their own ways.

“I don’t like to make comparisons, because I think we are all different with our strengths and weaknesses,’ Vieira added.

“But I think first is all the credit with the manager, with Mikel (Arteta), because I think from Declan being a holding midfielder, he went a little bit more as the eight.

“I think he saw the physical side of him doing the box-to-box and to be the player who can get to the box, in with the second line, and then can score goals.”

The Frenchman also commented on the tactical change from Arteta which has seen Rice get further forward instead of sitting back and helping the midfield. Vieira thinks that this change suits Rice and his competitive nature.

‘I think the change of position is quite important, so credit to Mikel for that. And then, of course, he is the player that I love watching.

“I love his spirit. I love his competitiveness. I like the fact that he’s always going forward and he is a winner.

“I think this position, No 8, suits him much better, because previously you can say ‘OK, he may play with the handbrake’.

“But playing as a No 8 and having this will to go to the box and score goals. I think this is something that suits his style of play.”